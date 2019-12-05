Ace comedian and filmmaker Ay Makun, has released the official trailer of the sequel to blockbuster movie, ‘Merry Men’.

AY took to his social media page to announce the official trailer of the film on Wednesday, December 4.

For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man.

Also featuring in the thrilling movie is actress, Regina Daniels, playing the role of ‘Kenya.’

The movie tells the story of four most eligible and notorious bachelors in Abuja, Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).

‘Merry Men’ 1 was a cinema hit which premiered in September, 2018. Alex hosted the red carpet which featured an ‘Agbada challenge’.

‘Merry Men 2’ will be out in cinemas across Nigeria on December 20.

Watch trailer below