The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to implement the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act, 2019.

This call came from the ASUP National President Usman Dutse during the opening event of the 15th National Delegates Conference (NDC) of the union at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State.

According to Dutse, the Act, which was signed by Buhari in June 2019 had not been fully implemented.

“You can see how the Federal Government put pressure on us on IPPIS issue; if it is their interest, they will put pressure,” he said.

“Some Rectors had forced the union members to be enrolled in the scheme, but this act that will benefit the system and workers has not been implemented.

“Now, there is a letter from the ministry, forwarded by NBTE, that some provisions of the act should not be implemented until next year.

“That is why we are asking, why the alteration? They altered other areas, and they said the council should remain till next year.

“We are not against the council being delayed till next year, but there are some council members that the act has removed.

“We want them to know that there is a need for them to take action in that regard.”