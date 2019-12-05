Arsenal Vs Brighton: Gunners' Woe Continues Under Ljungberg

Arsenal’s dismal run continued on Thursday night under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the English Premier League at the Emirates.

Concise News understands that the north London side have not won a match in nine games, their worst run since 1977.

A heavy hush blanketed the stadium as Adam Webster opened the scoring in the 36th minute before Neal Maupay bagged an 80th-minute winner after Alexandre Lacazette had brought the home side back on level terms.

Arsenal, by virtue of this loss, are 10th in the Premier League standings, while Brighton occupy 13th spot.

Meanwhile, defender Hector Bellerin said after the loss that he was lost for words to explain the club’s poor run.

“I don’t know what to say. I have the feeling that whatever we do it doesn’t come out right. The team gave its best, we created chances, we defended good but it seems like we need so many chances to score and teams score every chance against us. I am lost for words a little bit,” he told Amazon.

“Every single player has given 100%. When we go out on to the pitch we want to win and give our best. I feel that our team was full of energy, it’s hard to take. We have to keep going, I am sure 100% that results will come.

“Football is like life sometimes, you go through ups and downs. I have won trophies here, had good seasons and bad seasons.

“Freddie has helped the team a lot this week. He has added a lot of energy to the dressing room.”