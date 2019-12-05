A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Charles Enya, has withdrawn a suit seeking the amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to go for a third term in office.

Concise News understands that Enya filed the suit before a Federal High Court in Abakiliki, on the 20th November, to amend the sections of the 1999 constitution which will empower President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors to seek for a 3rd tenure in 2023.

The defendants in the suit included the National Assembly; the clerk of the assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

But the suit which was filed before Justice Akintayo Aluko was withdrawn on Wednesday by counsel to the applicant, Iheanachor Agboti and was approved by the court.

“Upon the application of the learned counsel for the applicant for the withdrawal of this suit, I say may the case be struck out”, Justice Aluko ruled.

Counsel to the applicant told the court that his reasons for withdrawing the suit was not his personal decision but that of his client.

“I have the instruction of my client to withdraw the suit so as to allow further consultation”, he said.

This news medium had reported that Enya, who served as the Organising Secretary to Buhari during the 2019 general election, described the two-term tenure limit for presidents and governors as “discriminatory”.

He had asked Malami as well as the National Assembly to remove constitutional clauses hindering elected presidents and governors from seeking a third term in office.