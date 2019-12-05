British boxer Anthony Joshua will on Saturday challenge his Mexican counterpart, Andy Ruiz Jr in a bid to retrieve his unified world heavyweight champion (WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles).

Joshua will be aiming to snatch back his crown and resurrect himself as arguably the top heavyweight in the sweet science.

The heavyweight fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is coming after Ruiz Jr defeated Joshua at Madison Square Garden in June 2019.

Fitness has been an early headline entering this bout, as both Ruiz and Joshua have noticeably slimmed down in an attempt to deliver a faster pace and be better conditioned for later rounds if they come into play.

What TV channel will the fight be on?

The fight will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on Super Sports in Nigeria.

It will also be available for purchase through NOW TV, also at a price of £24.95.

In the US, the fight will be shown live on DAZN but a month subscription of $19.99 is required.

How to watch the fight online

The Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight isn’t available via traditional pay-per-view or a linear TV channel.

Fans in North America can instead sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service.

What time is the fight likely to start?

Saudi Arabia is four hours ahead of the Nigeria and the fight is expected to start at 10pm GMT.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are currently on sale on the Diriyah Season website but even the cheapest seats are around 100 GBP.

Have they ever met before?

Yes, hence the rematch aspect. They met for the first time in June this year. Ruiz Jr produced one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight boxing history as he stopped Joshua via TKO in the seventh round.

What are their records? Anthony Joshua has been defeated once in 23 fights, winning 22. 21 of those have been by KO. Andy Ruiz Jr has fought 34 times, winning 33. 22 of those wins have been by KO.

What are they saying?