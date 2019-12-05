Public outrage has greeted the death of a young lady, Moradeun Balogun, who died after an alleged refusal by a Lagos hospital to treat a wound she sustained after being stabbed by robbers without a police report.

Concise News gathered that the lady was attacked Monday evening while she was returning from work.

It was gathered that Moradeun was stabbed on the neck by her attackers and taken to R. Jolad Hospital, Gbagada, where she died on Tuesday morning.

A handle o Twitter, @Mols_Balogun, who claimed to be the deceased sister lamented the sudden death Moradeun, whom she described as a woman with untapped resources who was determined to champion great causes.

“My Sister was a great woman. She was going to change Nigeria for the better. She had a plan and I was going to watch her become great. It just took a stab in the neck to end all that. Because of what? I failed my sister,” she wrote.

Molade, while demanding justice for her late sister urged Nigerians to help her in ensuring that justice is served for Moradeun.

She said: “I want justice for my sister, Moradeun Balogun. Nigerians don’t fail me. Justice to Moradeun is justice for all the one we have lost. If you have lost someone, please help Moradeun,” she pleaded.

Treating victims of gunshot attacks and others have been a controversial issue in Nigeria with a lot of regrettable incidences like Moradeun’s in the recent past. However, there is are legal provisions mandating hospitals in the country to prioritise saving of lives to any other things.

Section 20 of the National Health Act, 2014, says: “Healthcare providers, health workers or establishments shall not refuse a person on emergency treatment for any reason. Violation of the law attracts a fine of N100,000 or a jail term of six months or both.”

In 2017, the Federal Government enacted the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act which provides for the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots by hospitals in Nigeria and goes further to impose sanction on erring hospital. In Section 11, a five-year jail term or N500,000 fine or both for any authority or person whose omission results in the unnecessary death of a gunshot victim.

In that same law, section one mandates hospitals to receive and treat victims of gunshot wounds with or without police clearance and with or without initial deposit but are duty-bound to report to the nearest police station within two hours of commencement of treatment.

But R. Jolad Hospital has denied that it refused to treat the victim, noting that the hospital is committed to saving lives and insisted that the hospital would not engage in acts that’ll jeopardize the core values placed on premium care and value on human lives.

The hospital maintained that the woman was assessed and immediately referred to General Hospital Gbagada for vascular surgery.

Explaining its position in a statement, the hospital said: “At R-Jolad hospital, our primary purpose has always been to save lives each time we encounter both difficult and less difficult situations. We do this for all sort of cases and all sort of people including gunshot victims without requesting for any police report as a requirement to be met before attending to the case.

“The most recent example (reflecting our intervention protocol) at hand was about a patient that was rushed to our facility on emergency yesterday December 2.

“In the first place, the patient was not a victim of a gunshot. It was a stabbed wound. Below is the detail:

“The patient was brought in by four good Samaritans around 07:19 p.m. and was attended to by two doctors whose assessment indicated that the patient needed immediate attention of a vascular surgeon.

“The patient was, therefore, referred to the closest hospital, Gbagada General Hospital, in one of the available vehicles at the spot since the ambulance was yet to return from a medical assignment. The vehicle departed exactly 07:26 p.m. Further findings and follow up revealed that the patient was received in Gbagada General Hospital.

“We remain true and committed to our core values which place premium and value on human lives.”

Read more reactions as was seen on Twitter below:

Nigeria is designed to kill you. Lost a friend who was robbed and stabbed this morning but was denied treatment unless a police report was provided.

R. Jolad Hospital (New garage, 1 Akindele Rd, Gbagada, Lagos.) are you happy now? — Emmanuel Olabode (@olabodeEO) December 3, 2019

We'll keep calling out R. Jolad hospital till we get #justiceformoradeun. And for the cold blooded killers, una no go rest because that girl serves God earnestly! — god. (@DapoEko_) December 3, 2019

The family is pained, you can't take that away, it is expected. She was brought in by good samaritans and not her family. The hospital assessed and referred but nobody to help take her to the General Hospital at that time, R. Jolad ended up transporting her there themselves. — Mr. Kermit (@O_ssai) December 5, 2019

Does the word emergency even exist in our terrain? Someone was robbed and stabbed in the neck and R. Jolad Gbagada was more concerned about a freaking police report. Now she's gone. I'm just done with this country. RIP Moradeun Balogun. — Swayzee (@Nochiez) December 3, 2019

Hospitals have been told to treat victims of attacks without a Police report, but they keep defying that order. We must ensure an example is made of R Jolad Hospital for their inaction which led to the death of Moradeun or else tomorrow, it could be you! #JusticeForMoradeun https://t.co/hzMhPfwkqE — Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) December 4, 2019

And how is the news fake? Did i typed gunshot? Didn't R Jolad hospital requested for police report in this context?

Moradeun Balogun is a colleague @ Orange Academy and a very nice person @ that. R Jolad hospital is culpable — Dare-brand (@ajiboyeoluwada8) December 3, 2019

Twitter Fam, please this must not slide. It must not be condoned. To avoid another painful December2, please let us make sure R. JOLAD pays for this act of cruelty. No more November 9 filled with Moradeun smiling. #GetJusticeForMoradeun must trend. Actions must be taken😩🙏 — #MoPurple (@Indigenous_Papi) December 3, 2019

Even if these murderers were apprehended and R Jolad’s license is revoked, can they fill the vacuum Moradeun’s absence has created? Can they offer as much value as Moradeun would have offered humanity? Can we start preventing rather waiting to apprehend?! RIP #Moradeun — Ajakaiye Adeniyi (@AjakaiyeAdeniyi) December 4, 2019