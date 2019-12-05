Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed to decline any pension and allowance sent to him by the Rivers State Government.

In a tweet on Thursday on his official Twitter handle, the former Rivers governor said he has never requested or collected a kobo as pension.

The minister believes that it is wrong to receive pension as ex-gov of a state while serving as a minister.

Amaechi said that he will politely decline and request that the money should be given to Rivers State pensioners.

He wrote: “I have never requested for or collected one kobo as pension from River State Govt. If offered, I will politely decline and request that the money should be given to Rivers State pensioners. I do not believe that I should receive pension as ex-gov of River State while serving as a minister.”

Concise News had reported on Wednesday that a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos asked the federal government to recover pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors.

The judgement followed a suit by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the government in 2017.

The group sued the government over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.

The court ordered the Attorney General of the Federation to take immediate legal action towards the abolishment of state laws permitting such pension arrangement.