2019 Ballon d’Or 2019: Messi Unhappy With Mane's Position

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is not happy as Liverpool forward Sadio Mane emerged fourth in the 2019 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Concise News understands that Mane was a key part of the Liverpool team that claimed the Champions League trophy and their Premier League quest last term.

Mane netted thrice as the Lions of Teranga (Senegal) finished as runners-up in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

And Messi who won the award just months after clinching the FIFA The Best gong, said: “It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place.”

Lionel Messi has stated Sadio Mane was his pick for the 2019 Ballon d'Or because of his achievements with Liverpool. “Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That’s why I chose him.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1bwLcOiYTY — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 5, 2019

He told Canal+: “But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player.

“But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like. Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That’s why I chose him.

“I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult.”