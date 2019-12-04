Multi-award winning Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has opined that it is time polygamy became legalised because most married men have side chicks.

Dumelo made this known on his social media post where he agitated for the marriage and ordinance law against polygamy to be repealed.

According to the actor turn politician, side chicks need to be elevated to wifey status since the perform same duties.

He wrote: “Under customary law and Mohammedans law Cap 129, a man can marry more than one woman. Under the marriage Ordinace Cap 127, a man is allowed to marry only one woman.

“If he marries more than one, he commits bigamy. I think it’s time for that to be repealed. After all most married men have side chicks and it’s time elevate them to wifey stautus because they peroform the same duties.”

This platform learnt that Dumelo, in another post said polyandry should be legalized for women to be allowed to marry more than one man.

Meanwhile, Dumelo tied the knot with his lover and son’s mother, Gifty Mawuenya, earlier this year.

The new couple exchanged their marital vows in the presence of their maid of honour, Nadia Buari, and Fred Nuamah, respectively, standing by them to show support.