Nollywood screen goddess, Angela Okorie has taken to Instagram to call out former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide, describing her as an ingrate.

The actress, in a long post said even though she doesn’t expect paybacks for every of her kind gestures, she deserves gratitude.

Okorie claimed she helped Tacha in the past, but the reality star never appreciated her efforts.

“Some people i helped like Tacha can’t even say, Thank you for giving her my platform

To push her Brand, As the matter of fact she ignores me.

“When I write her, It takes 2 days to reply me Or she directs me to her manager

What an Ungrateful personality.

Stating that it took Tacha two weeks to call her after leaving Big brother house, Okorie said: ” Now I understand why Jaruma unfollowed you.

“Gratitude is important, I told you that a good character will keep you in the industry for a long time, but a bad character will make u loose everything.

“I was the first public face to post ur picture when you entered big brother house,

this alone can make me not to help anybody again.

“Called you for a shoot and I was shocked u said u will post it for free forgetting I post u on my page 2/47 without u paying a Dine.

“I pleaded with my lovely fans on daily basis to keep voting for you until you win

I lost lots of fans cos of you.

“Even when everyone was against you, I supported you till the end and also gave them

reasons to support you.

“Gratitude is very Important, gratitude is a must, does it mean if you were Angela Okorie

You won’t give me same opportunity I gave you????

“Desist from being Ungrateful to people who helped you when u were a nobody, else it will ruin you forever.”

Recall that sex therapist, Jaruma recently recounted how she had stood by Tacha during her stay in the big brother house, but the reality star ended up not treating her right.

According to the sex therapist, Tacha, after her disqualification acted like “she never did anything for her”