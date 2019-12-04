The 2019 edition of Shiloh, an annual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, began on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that the theme of this year’s edition, which ends with a thanksgiving service on Sunday December 8, is “Breaking Limits”.

As usual, preparations for the very popular annual holy convocation of the church members, have reached a feverish pitch.

For weeks now, the church has been holding pre-Shiloh Sunday and midweek encounter services, devoted mainly to strong admonitions to members to “clean” themselves up and “purge” themselves of “all evil works” and sinful habits that could disqualify them from the blessings that await them at the holy event.

The presiding bishop, Dr. David Oyedepo, in his sermons, has particularly been emphasizing on the need for members to embrace righteousness as they prepare for Shiloh.

“Shiloh shall be a mountain of turnaround, heaven-on-earth experience, diverse word encounters; a mountain of answered prayers, prophetic interventions and of voices”, Bishop Oyedepo said in one of the pre-Shiloh encounter services.

To qualify for these blessings, the bishop charged members: “We must mortify (do away with) the deeds of the flesh” and “abstain from all appearances of evil.”

The event, to be held at the church’s world headquarters in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, will, as usual, be beamed live through the church’s networks and designated viewing centres across the globe.

