What Buhari Said At Unveiling Of Made-In-Nigeria Mine-Resistant Vehicles

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled Made-in-Nigeria Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for counter-terrorism and other operations.

Concise News reports that the vehicles named Ezugwu MRAP were unveiled in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the vehicles were produced by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), an indigenous firm, for the Nigerian Army.

“I note the collaborative efforts of the Command Engineering Depot with relevant indigenous organisations to promote local content towards developing our military-industrial complex,” the Nigerian leader said.

“I am glad that the production of Ezugwu Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles which I will be unveiling today will join the infantry patrol vehicles that were earlier produced as testimony that our efforts are yielding positive results.

“Additionally, your efforts in terms of capacity building, training and conduct of exercises are quite commendable.

“I am aware that there are on-going field exercises such as Atilogwu, UDO 1, Exercise Akpatuma 2 and Exercise Crocodile Smile 4, among other civil-military cooperation activities.

“These are impressive efforts geared at enhancing the operational efficiency of the army as well as facilitating a conducive security environment for social, economic activities to thrive.”