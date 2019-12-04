Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega is still hurt by the failure of the team to make it to the football event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Concise News understands that Ordega who featured at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, was part of the team that lost the Olympics ticket to Ivory Coast at the Agege Stadium in Lagos in October 2019.

She lamented that she might not have the opportunity to be an Olympian, ruing the missed opportunities.

“I was in the team that missed 2012, 2016 and now the 2020 Olympic Games. I played with pain against Cote d’ Ivoire with the hope of helping my team qualify but we were unlucky to draw that game and crashed out,” she told Brila FM.

“It is a regret I doubt if I will be able to make up for before retirement. I will be 31 years of age by the time the next Olympic comes around in 2024.”

She added: “I don’t think my husband will allow me to continue playing instead of making babies. Anyway, I will try to remain fit to achieve my Olympic Games dream.”