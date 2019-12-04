Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is expecting the team to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Concise News understands that the Lille striker who has been in fine form for both club and country was a part of the team that finished third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

And the striker has admitted that his move from Belgian Jupiler league side Sporting Charleroi to France helped him seal a place in the Eagles team

”It was really vital to come here. When they spoke to me about the project they had for me, I couldn’t wait to sign because I knew it was going to help me not just here and also in the Super Eagles,” Brila FM quoted him as saying.

”I am really happy I made this wonderful decision and I am really looking forward to the future,”

The former U-17 World Cup winner is expecting a good outing from the Eagles at the 2021 AFCON.

He admitted that “Every player is important in the Super Eagles even though you are on the bench or you are starting.

“I am really happy the coach puts his faith in me and try to make me fill in the shoes of Ighalo in the national team.”

”We are a young squad like I always say and we want to continue to do well for the country and also for our clubs and bring the form back to the Super Eagles so I am really looking forward to qualifying for the AFCON 2021.”