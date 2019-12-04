Ace rapper and former Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga has attacked Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo for slamming those opposing social media bill.

Concise News reports that Keyamo, in series of tweets asked social media activists who are against the bill to apologize to those they blocked on social media.

“Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and apologize to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach,” he tweeted.

“Some cannot differentiate the Social Media Bill from the Hate Speech Bill. Whilst no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech, you can’t come online to say something totally untrue that can put other lives in danger without some kind of penal consequence.”

In his reaction, M.I schooled Keyamo on the difference between blocking people on social media and infringing on people’s freedom of speech.

M.I tweeted: “I’m sure you can see the difference esteemed sir. Blocking people (which is so much fun by the way) doesn’t infringe on the other persons right to say what they want to say.. I don’t have to listen to you isn’t the same as I won’t allow you speak #SayNoToSocialMediaBill”.

Recall that songstress, Simi also questioned the minister over his remarks on the controversial Bill.

She said such bill is unnecessary, adding that there are many other issues that need to be tackled in the country.