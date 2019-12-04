Shiloh 2019: What God Told Me About This Generation - Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel has said God told him that the destiny of this age has been committed into his hands, Concise News reports.

Bishop Oyedepo claimed that God told him this on the 12th of November, 2019 as he spoke live during his message on Day 1 of the Winners’ Chapel Shiloh programme.

According to him, God also told him that he has been “sent to open the seal of faith for the church for dominion.”

The clergyman claimed that when the impact of the church is removed from Nigeria, there would be nothing else left.

Oyedepo said many people are fleeing Nigeria but the church is constantly populating the country, describing it as an act of God.

“You remove the impact of the church from this nation, there is nothing else,” he said.

“Most people are fleeing the nation, the church is populating the nation. This is God, not man. All the glory must be to the Lord!”

He told the congregants: “Now, listen to me and I want you to get ready for it! The solution to the crises of the world is being addressed here now!

“Because you’re going back to those nations as agents of change. God is sending you back to your various places as saviours from Mount Zion.

“Through you, tears shall be wiped from all faces; through you, confusion will be turned to direction, afflictions will be turned to celebrations.”

