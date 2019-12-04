Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel has said that once saved as a Christian is not forever saved, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Bishop Oyedepo said this during Day 1 of the Shiloh 2019 programme of the Winners’ Chapel.

According to him, a Christian can backslide and lose his saviour if he is negatively affected by the environment he lives in.

He said an individual cannot claim to be a born again Christian when he is living in lies daily.

Also, he added that those who enjoy cheating, doing evil and taking advantage of others cannot lay claim to being born again Christians.

The Shiloh 2019 programme of the Winners’ Chapel tagged Breaking Limits will end on Sunday, December 8th.