Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, have been arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos over indebtedness of N135bn to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

According to the charges, the federal government said the N135bn emanated from a July 2013 consent judgment between Capital Oil and AMCON but accused Ubah of frustrating AMCON’s efforts to recover the judgment debt.

However, the arraignment of Ubah and his company scheduled for Wednesday before Justice Nicholas Oweibo could not hold as Ubah was absent from court.

The prosecutor, Korede Adegoke told the court the defendants did obstruct the implementation of the provisions of the AMCON Act by frustrating the sale of the landed property on Banana Island to Dayspring Development Company Limited, which property Ubah and Capital Oil transferred to AMCON by virtue of the Consent Judgment delivered by this honourable court on the 1st day of July, 2013.”

The defendants were said to have acted contrary to Section 54(5) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended).

However, Ubah’s counsel, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) said that his client had not been served with the charge, adding that mediation was ongoing to resolve the case out court since it was all about money and business.

Counsel, representing Capital oil and Gas Limited, Ajibola Oluyede told the court that his client had been served, and that, that was why the notice of preliminary objection challenging the competence of the charge had been filed.

In his response, Adegoke said that if the defendant was trying to avoid court proceedings, he would not hesitate to ask for an arrest warrant to be issued to enable the prosecution to produce him in court.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Nicholas Oweibo said that in as much as the prosecution failed to produce the defendant in court today, this case could not go on.

The case was accordingly adjourned to the 13th of February, 2020.