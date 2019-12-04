The Senate has sworn in Smart Adeyemi as the Senator representing Kogi West in the 9th National Assembly.

The fact of his swearing-in was shared on the verified Twitter handle of the Senate on Wednesday morning.

Adeyemi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was sworn in immediately after the commencement of Wednesday plenary.

Concise News had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced Adeyemi as the winner of the exercise.

Lawal said that Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 62,133 votes.

Following the victory of the APC candidate in the rerun poll and upon receiving the certificate of return, Adeyemi will replace Melayein the Red chamber.

INEC’s decision to conduct a fresh election in the senatorial district was in line with the order of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Melaye challenging the nullification of his victory on February 23. during the general elections.