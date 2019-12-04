Former BBNaija housemate, Diane Yashim has earned much accolades for herself after she shared a clip from her debut Nollywood production in a movie titled “The therapist”.

Diane made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram platform in the early hours of Wednesday, December 4.

The movie which talks falling in love at rare moments, features singer, Iyanya.

Full movie coming soon! Please subscribe to my Youtube channel @ Diane Russet Productions 🙏🏽✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1HT2G6Nh9o — Official_DianeRusset (@DianeRusset) December 4, 2019

The reality star, however, triggered much reactions on Twitter, as many hailed her achievement within two months of exiting the big brother house, while some others focused on the passionate kiss she shared with Iyanya.

My reaction to a friend that once told me Diane is going to struggle after BBN 😂😂😂 she just called to tell me Diane is a silent killer 😂😂😂 I readjust and Stan!! #DianeRussetXTheTherapist pic.twitter.com/WJikxwAVf2 — Zubbydeen (@zubbydeen) December 4, 2019

Chai! Iyanya just came from nowhere to be kissing Diane sha. Babe wey men don dey program for months. Everything is not muscle. He should sha not come to the mainland. #DianeRussetXTheTherapist — Harri Obi™ (@Harri_Obi) December 4, 2019

D✨I✨A✨N✨E✨ a girl full of talents. The world is not ready#DianeRussetXTheTherapist#DianeRussetXTheTherapist — God's delight ⚔⚡✨ (@Godsdelight9) December 4, 2019

Forever proud to be a fan of Diane and Elozonam. The quality of their work is in a league of its own!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #DianeRussetXTheTherapist#TheTherapist#Dialo — IKONNG (@IkonNigeria) December 4, 2019

Tears are jst coming out of my eyes now,i cant help it (Iam a crier😂)Iam so proud of Diane ❤️.People will underestimate you and think you wl not bring anything to the table when you own the whole damn table and the feast!! #DianeRussetXTheTherapist #Dialo pic.twitter.com/33DaQcy4Wh — Zondani⚡✨🛡️✈️ (@ZoeyDelong) December 4, 2019

Today it's Wednesday

And am crushing on this woman

Diane Russet ♥️

She's a girl who minds her business,a hardowrker, focused ,a goal getter ,so determined and a beauty with a beautiful soul #DianeRussetXTheTherapist#TheTherapist #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/P8SjoRgXpI — Diane hype girl ✨♥️ (@Delipha2) December 4, 2019