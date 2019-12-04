Diane Yashim (source: Instagram)
Former BBNaija housemate, Diane Yashim has earned much accolades for herself after she shared a clip from her debut Nollywood production in a movie titled “The therapist”.

Diane made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram platform in the early hours of Wednesday, December 4.

The movie which talks falling in love at rare moments, features singer, Iyanya.

The reality star, however, triggered much reactions on Twitter, as many hailed her achievement within two months of exiting the big brother house, while some others focused on the passionate kiss she shared with Iyanya.

