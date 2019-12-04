Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Itse Sagay has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari has undertaken more projects than other presidents.

Concise News understands that Sagay said this in a reaction to the controversy generated by Buhari’s request to the Senate for a $30bn loan.

According to Sagay, Buhari has carried out more projects than ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

He faulted those bashing Buhari for borrowing more than his predecessors since five years of being in power, describing them as ignorant.

”I will say that he has effected and carried out more projects than Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, and Jonathan,” he told Daily Independent. “You do not achieve all these by air. It is money that is used.

”I think people criticizing the loan request are ignorant because a loan in itself is not bad, it is what you do with the loan that matters.”