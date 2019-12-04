While the festive season is fast approaching, when people go on spending spree, indigenous singer, Olamide has cautioned people on extravagance.

Taking to his Instastory, Olamide advised people to cut their clothes according to their sizes and not follow the crowd.

Just like the norm when everything seem rosy in festive season and the contrary happens in January, he advised them to spend wisely so as not to end up begging.

“Detty December, bambiala in January, No go follow them o”

Meanwhile, Olamide began pursuing his music career in 2000 and officially released Eni Duro in 2010 under ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes.

In 2011, Baddo released his debut studio album `Rapsodi’ while signed to Coded Tunes.

In 2012, he left Coded Tunes and started his own record label YBNL Nation.