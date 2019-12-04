Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, December 4th, 2019.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been declared wanted by the Police. The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka, the State capital. He said the arrest warrant of Ejiofor and other IPOB members was in connection with the murder of two police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has filed a N2.5bn suit against one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides Lauretta Onochie over an alleged libellous publication. Atiku, who ran against Buhari in the 2019 general election, was at the Registry of the FCT High Court in Maitama to institute the libel suit against Onochie. He had, in May 2019, threatened legal action against Onochie over her tweet alleging that Atiku is on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged criminal matters.

At least 100 fake professors across Nigerian universities have been uncovered by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this at the 2019 retreat for Vice-Chancellors held recently.

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria risks becoming home to 25 per cent of the world’s poor people in 10 years unless it revives its economic growth. According to the Bank, in its Nigeria Economic Update report published Monday, December 2, Africa’s most populous country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has declined.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerian soldiers to always respect human rights while carrying out their constitutional duties, Concise News reports. The Nigerian commander-in-chief made this known while speaking at the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Kaduna, northwestern part of the country.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has called for the reform of Nigeria’s Foreign Service to ensure effective application of Nigeria Foreign Policies, stating that the Foreign Policies also needed to be reviewed. Sanusi made the call on Tuesday in Abuja during the launch of the maiden Foreign Policy Journal by the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has stressed that community policing is key and the only way the Nigerian police can perform well. The IGP also emphasized the need for officers to complete moral re-orientation and improvement in the way the police deal with the public to gain public trust.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.