NAFDAC DG Speaks On Dangers Of Pesticides, Agrochemical Usage

Director General of National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC) says the agency has put in place measures towards averting dangers associated with the use of pesticides and agrochemicals in Nigeria.

The DG, Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known on Tuesday during a Sensitisation Workshop for Agro-Input Dealers on Safe and Responsible Use of Pesticides and Agrochemicals in Ibadan.

Concise News understands that the workshop was organised by NAFDAC in collaboration with stakeholders in Agrochemicals and Pesticides.

Represented by Dr Sani Maiyaki, a Deputy Director in NAFDAC, the agency’s boss said NAFDAC had received several complaints from concerned citizens on misuse, abuse, presence of counterfeit, substandard and fake pesticides in the country.

“Due to injudicious and indiscriminate use of some pesticides, many accidents have occurred in different parts of the country.The presence of pesticides in foods, fruits, vegetables, and environment and its use as a suicide tool by youths and vulnerable persons is of great concern to NAFDAC,” she said.

“The agency, along with relevant stakeholders, is taking the initiative to ensure safe use of pesticides and agrochemicals in Nigeria through stakeholders’ awareness campaign and the institution of regulatory measures.

“This is with a view to effectively avert the dangers associated with injudicious and indiscriminate use of pesticides.”

Among the measures was immediate ban on importation and manufacture of [100ml pack size of Dichlorvos(DDVP), ban on sale of DDVP in open market and supermarkets and mandatory listing of agrochemical dealers.

Other measures are restriction on sales of Crop Protection Products (CCP) to NAFDAC approved/accredited agrochemical dealers,mop up of DDVP 100ml from open markets and supermarkets by manufacturers, importers and distributors.