Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Abubakar has signed the new minimum wage into law, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Abubakar signed the bill on Wednesday at the Government House in Dutse after receiving the final report of the new minimum wage committee.

Also, he directed the immediate payment of the new salary before the year 2020 with the Jigawa State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) commending him for the gesture.

According to the Chairman of the NLC, Jigawa State, Sunusi Alhassan, the workers in the state to reciprocate the governor’s gesture.

According to the Chairman Joint negotiation committee, Hassan Auwalu, the workers on level 1 to 7 will enjoy the N30,000 minimum wage and workers on level 7 to above will benefit based on consequent adjustment.