President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to emulate the late Tam David-West in his no-tolerance for corruption, Concise News reports.

Buhari said this during the commendation service for the deceased at the Chapel of the Resurrection, University of Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The Nigerian leader was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina.

Buhari described the Tam-West as a true democrat who stood for justice, equity and fairness.

“Nigerians should learn how to be straight forward, how to have zero tolerance for corruption that is what he stood for,” he said.

“That is the kind of attitude we need from Nigerians; if all of us should imbibe what David-West believed in, Nigeria will make more progress.’’

Buhari recalled how the late Tam-West worked tiredlessness to get him back to power and defended him against the tide of religious bigotry.

“So when David-West passed on the president genuinely grieved; they had a lot of things in common; integrity, incorruptibility, accountability and so many other attributes,” he added.