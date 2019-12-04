A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday December 4th, 2019, on Concise News.

N-Power: How Beneficiaries Reacted To Farouq’s Disclosure On When Stipends Will Be Paid

Following the disclosure by Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq that N-Power beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December, 2019, reactions have been trailing the press briefing.

After a lengthy silence, the new minister in charge of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and N-Power scheme (both components of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP) finally revealed in Abuja on Monday that the payment delay is due to the current handing over process of the N-Power to her ministry. Read more here.

N-Power Beneficiaries To Receive October, November, December Stipends ‘At Once’

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in Nigeria, Sadiya Farouq at a Press Briefing to respond to the nonpayment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries promised they will be settled “by the 20th of December, 2019”.

The Ministry said it is currently engaging the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) Cluster Heads for clarifications; in essence, the Handover and Taking process for these two programmes is still ongoing.

It also added that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power — after their 24 months in the scheme have elapsed. Read more here.

