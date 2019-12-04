A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Wednesday December 4th, 2019.

Biafra: IPOB Speaks On Alleged Killing Of Two Policemen

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied alleged attack and killing of two policemen in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area on Monday.

The police had accused the group of killing attacking and killing of two of its officers.

But IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful said the allegations by the Police in Anambra that it killed two of its men when they visited the house of their leader’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s home was a lie.

The group, however, said it was the police that killed three members of the IPOB and took away their corpses to conceal the act.

Why Police Declared Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Wanted

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been declared wanted by the Police.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka, the State capital.

Kanu on Monday alleged that Nigerian forces attempted to assassinate his lawyer.

The IPOB leader alleged that the forces invaded Barrister Ejiofor’s home to assassinate him and members of his family. He, however, said the forces killed two members of IPOB.

However, speaking further, Abang said the arrest warrant of Ejiofor and other IPOB members was in connection with the murder of two police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today.