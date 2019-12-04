The government of Lagos has kicked off the upgrade of 1.8km Victoria Island-Oniru road.

Concise News reports that the project was conceived and conceptualised four months ago by Planet Projects at the instance of Access Bank Plc, which is the major partner.

The project is being executed through the Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) arrangement.

Speaking during the ceremony to mark the start of the project, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said it was “another milestone we have achieved through partnership with the private sector to deliver projects that will directly impact lives.

“We came to this area about 4 months ago at a presentation at Four Points and we told our partners that immediately the rain subsides, we would come back and start with the development of the Oniru into Victoria Island from Lekki.

“I’m happy that within the short time frame, a lot of work has been done. We are here being the 4th of December, and, with the stoppage of the rains, work can now start immediately.

“For me, my colleagues and our partners, it is a strong point that we deliver on our commitments.

“I want to assure you that we will deliver all the commitments we’ve made. So, I’m happy that we can tell everybody in this corridor that we are back here. Work will start in earnest.”