The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Adamu Abubakar has warned police officers not to oppress but protect Nigerians, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Adamu issued the warning on Tuesday while addressing police officers at the Oyo State Police Command headquarters in Eleyele Ibadan.

The IGP was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Research and Planning) and the supervising DIG in charge of South West Peter Ogunyanwo,.

He reiterated that police officers were employed to enforce laws, protect the citizens and not to intimidate them.

According to Adamu, the “government did not employ us to oppress; government-employed us to enforce all laws and to maintain law and order. Every line here has meaning.

“You are to make friends with people and not as enemies. And the friends we are talking about are law-abiding people. These are the people you have to take as friends.

“When you see a case, what is in your mind as IPO or DPO when you see a case? What is in your mind, is it to ensure justice or to make money?

“I want to appeal to all of you. God is seeing you. And there are days that there will be no room for amendments. I think it is better to be at the good side.

“Follow the rule of law. You must ensure that you follow the rule of law. I want to appeal to you that everything is not about money.

“An average Nigerian believed what is good. They know what is good. When you do a good job, people know how to compensate you.”