After facing backlashes over ‘unironed’ cloths, music producer Don Jazzy has taken to Instagram to inform his fans that he ironed the cloths he wore today, December 4.

Concise News reports that days ago, Don Jazzy had shared a photo of himself with a caption, ‘Sweet Don’, after which some of his followers accused him of not ironing his cloths.

Some also accused him of looking too serious in the photo.

One of those who reacted was a South African actress Uyanda Mbuli, who advised the Mavin records boss to get a wife who would make sure his cloths are ironed.

“Don, it’s time you get [sic] a wife brother, so she can make sure your clothes [sic] are ironed,” she said.

But in a new post on Wednesday, December 4, Don Jazzy told his followers that he was not looking too serious, that his cloths were ironed, except that he was still unmarried.

“You see I listen to you guys. I’m facing front today, I’m smiling, my clothes [sic] are ironed but I’m still not married sha . 😁 still working on that one,” he wrote.