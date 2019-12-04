After facing backlashes over ‘unironed’ clothes, legendary music producer, Don Jazzy has taken to Instagram to inform his fans that he ironed his clothes.

Concise News reports that days ago, Don Jazzy had shared a photo of himself with a caption, ‘Sweet Don’, after which some of his followers accused him of not ironing his clothes.

Some also accused him of looking to serious in the photo.

One of those who reacted was a South African actress, Uyanda Mbuli who advised the Mavin records boss to get a wife who would make sure his clothes are ironed.

“Don, it’s time you get [sic] a wife brother, so she can make sure your clothes are ironed” she said.

But in a new post on wednesday, December 4, Don Jazzy told his followers that he was not looking too serious, his clothes were ironed except that he was yet to get married.

“You see I listen to you guys. I’m facing front today, I’m smiling, my clothes are ironed but I’m still not married sha . 😁 still working on that one,” he wrote