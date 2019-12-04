Media mogul, Toke Makinwa has taken to her Instagram page to reveal that she does not live for awards, but thankful for growth in her career.

Concise News reports that she made the revelation in response to a compilation of 10 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the decade by Pulseng.

Makinwa, who made the list on number 10, while appreciating the recognition said she doesn’t feel much excitement about awards or plaques.

The 35-year-old wrote “I honestly don’t live for awards, I hardly attend award ceremonies, keep plaques or fuss about recognition, I am just thankful for growth in my career, I’m thankful for the opportunities in the last decade to make a mark, to even have a chance to impact my world, to grow from Radio to Television, Vlogging, writing a book, becoming a bankable influencer, partnering with multiple brands and creating amazing content, acting, launching multiple businesses, and staying relevant even in the face of adversity,” she said.