The presiding pastor of the Life House Ministry, Ojo, Lagos, Benjamin Akinsanya has been arrested and arraigned before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly hiring assassins to kill a female pastor over alleged spiritual popularity tussle.

Concise News understands that other suspects charged with the pastor are Darlington Orji, 25, and Liberty Elvis, 29.

Police said that Akinsanya allegedly paid the suspects N500, 000 to murder pastor Janet Ogunsola of Glorious Chapel Ministry in Ojo to stop her soaring spiritual popularity over him.

It was learned that trouble started in October, 2019 when the suspects invaded the residence of the complainant, armed with guns and attempted to kill her.

When the suspects did not find her at home, they allegedly shot sporadically into her residence and left.

Following the ugly development, Ogunsola sent a save our soul petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Investigations led to the arrest of the pastor who led the operatives to arrest two of the suspects while others managed to escape.

The arrested suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and said that pastor Akinsanya paid them N500, 000 to kill the complainant.

The pastor and others were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates Court on a five-count charge bothering on attempted murder and belonging to an unlawful society called Aiye Cult Confraternity.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty and Magistrate, A.A Famobiwo granted them N100, 000 bail each.

He adjourned the case till 12 December, 2019 and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility till they perfect their bail conditions.