FG Files Charges Against Ifeanyi Ubah Over Alleged N135bn Fraud

The Nigerian Government has filed criminal charges against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, over alleged N135 billion fraud.

Concise News understands that the charges were filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre.

The court was informed by Korede Adegoke, the lawyer to the federal government, of four pending charges pressed against the defendants and urged the court to accept the charges for the purpose of taking their plea.

The prosecution accused Senator Ubah and his company of conspiring together, sometime between 2012 and 2018, “in making false claims in relation to the actual values of certain assets-transferred to Asset Management Corporation _of Nigeria (AMCON) under the Consent Judgment delivered in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/714/2012 on the 1st day of July, 2013 in partial payment of the indebtedness of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited with a view to defeating the realisation of the said judgment debt of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited to AMCON then standing in the sum of 135 billion naira, contrary to Section 54(1)(a) and (d) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended)”.

The second charge held that the defendants “made false claims in relation to the actual values of certain assets transferred to AMCON” under the consent judgment, contrary to Section 54(1)(a) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended).

The third charge read, “That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, sometimes between 2012 and 2018 in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being guarantor and debtor respectively, negligently, willfully or recklessly made a statement or gave information knowing it to be false in relation to the actual values of the assets transferred to AMCON under the Consent Judgment delivered in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/714/2012 on the 1St day of July 2013 in partial satisfaction of the outstanding loan of N135 Billion Naira owed to AMCON contrary to Section 54(2) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended)”.

The defendants, in the fourth charge, were accused of obstructing the implementation of the provisions of the AMCON Act “vis-é-vis the realisation of part of your outstanding debt of N135 Billion Naira _by frustrating the sale of the landed property at Banana Island to Dayspring Development Company Limited, which property you both transferred to AMCON by virtue of the Consent Judgement delivered by this honourable court on the 1st day of July 2013, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/714/2012 and which act is contrary to Section 54(5) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended).”

But the arraignment of the defendants before Justice Nicolas Oweibo was stalled, as Ubah’s lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), said his client had not been served with the charges.

It was also learned that Agbakoba informed the court that a mediation move was ongoing to settle the case out of court.

Justice Oweibo adjourned the case, since the prosecution had failed to produce the defendant in court, and fixed February 13, 2020, as date for continuation of the case.