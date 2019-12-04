EPL: Real Reason I Lived In Hotel While At Man United - Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham Head Coach, Jose Mourinho has explained that he lived at the Lowry Hotel during his time as Manchester United manager because he was pleased residing in “an amazing apartment”.

Concise News reports that having succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs coach last month, Mourinho now faces a reunion with the club which sacked him last year.

“Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that is going to try to beat Manchester United.” Jose addresses the media ahead of his return to Old Trafford. 🎥 Full press conference. 👇#THFC ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 3, 2019

Ahead of the game, he was asked about his unusual accommodation situation in Manchester.

Mourinho explained. “You know how I would be unhappy? I would be unhappy if I was in a house on my own.

“I would have to clean, I don’t want. I would have to iron, I don’t know how to. I would have to cook, I would cook fried eggs and sausages. That’s the only thing I can do.

“I would be very unhappy. I lived in an amazing apartment, it was not a room. It was mine all the time. It was not like after one week I had to leave.

“No, it was mine. I left everything there, I had my television, my books, my computer. It was a flat, with ‘Bring me a caffe latte, please’ or ‘I don’t want to go down for dinner, bring my dinner up’.

“I was watching football or doing work with one of my assistants and I would ask: ‘Bring us food’.

“I had everything, if I was in an apartment alone it would be much more difficult. I was fine, more than fine.”

Mourinho takes Spurs to Old Trafford on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against West Ham and Bournemouth, results which have lifted the London club up to sixth.

United, meanwhile, have drawn their last two league games against Sheffield United and Aston Villa, leaving them 10th in the table and looking vulnerable.