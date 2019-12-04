EPL: Rashford Double Brings Mourinho's Tottenham Down

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have lost for the first time as Marcus Rashford scored twice to give Manchester United a 2-1 win over their former manager on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that Spurs had won their last three matches under the Portuguese.

Rashford opened the scoring six minutes into the midweek clash after the ball had broken to him off Davinson Sanchez, before the England international converted a penalty four minutes after the break.

Before then, Dele Alli had equalised with a clever strike at the end of the first half but the Red Devils did enough to win.

