Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has attributed his team’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United to loss of concentration.

The north London side lost for the first time under Mourinho as Marcus Rashford scored twice to give United the win over their former manager on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Rashford opened the scoring six minutes into the midweek clash after the ball had broken to him off Davinson Sanchez, before the England international converted a penalty four minutes after the break.

Before then, Dele Alli had equalised with a clever strike at the end of the first half but the Red Devils did enough to win.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mourinho said: “We were not alert, sleeping at the throw-in and we let [Marcus] Rashford attack. Once he is inside the box it’s more difficult to defend and he was clever and waited for the touch.

“In the first half they started more aggressive and more intense and deserved to be in front, maybe even 2-0, then we took control of the game.

“The goal at the start of the second half gave United the chance to play the way they did.”

On Alli, who netted Spurs’ only goal, the manager said: “Dele is fine, he gave a good performance and tried everything, even in the second half when it’s more difficult and they are more compact.”

The win put United in sixth position with 21 points, eight adrift of the side (Chelsea) in the last Champions League qualification spot, while Tottenham occupy eighth place.