World’s most popular streaming service, Spotify has unveiled its list of most-streamed artistes of the decade, with Drake claiming the top spot and Ed Sheeran coming second.
The most streamed list comprises different categories ranging from the most-streamed artist of the decade, most-streamed female artistes, most-streamed male artist, most-streamed tracks of the decade among others.
Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Ariana Grande
- Eminem
Most-Streamed Female Artistes of the Decade (Global)
- Ariana Grande
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- Sia
- Beyoncé
Most-Streamed Male Artistes of the Decade (Global)
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Eminem
- The Weeknd
Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)
- Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” – 2.353 billion streams
- Drake – “One Dance (ft. Kyla and Wizkid)” – 1.772 billion streams
- Post Malone – “Rockstar (ft. 21 Savage)” – 1.748 billion streams
- The Chainsmokers – “Closer (ft. Halsey)” – 1.665 billion streams
- Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud” – 1.441 billion streams
Spotify also reviewed the global music listening habit on the platform in 2019. Post Malone and Billie Eilish dominated the platform this year.
Most-Streamed Artists
- Post Malone
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Female Artists
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
Most-Streamed Male Artists
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Bad Bunny
- Khalid
- J Balvin
Most-Streamed Tracks
- “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Most-Streamed Albums
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
- thank u, next – Ariana Grande
- No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes