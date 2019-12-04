World’s most popular streaming service, Spotify has unveiled its list of most-streamed artistes of the decade, with Drake claiming the top spot and Ed Sheeran coming second.

Based on the global listening habit on the platform, Drake earned the feat with over 28 billion streams between 2010 and 2019.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was streamed over 2.3 billion times while Drake’s “One Dance” that has Nigeria’s Wizkid comes second with over 1.7 billion streams.

The most streamed list comprises different categories ranging from the most-streamed artist of the decade, most-streamed female artistes, most-streamed male artist, most-streamed tracks of the decade among others.

Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Ariana Grande Eminem

Most-Streamed Female Artistes of the Decade (Global)

Ariana Grande Rihanna Taylor Swift Sia Beyoncé

Most-Streamed Male Artistes of the Decade (Global)

Drake Ed Sheeran Post Malone Eminem The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” – 2.353 billion streams Drake – “One Dance (ft. Kyla and Wizkid)” – 1.772 billion streams Post Malone – “Rockstar (ft. 21 Savage)” – 1.748 billion streams The Chainsmokers – “Closer (ft. Halsey)” – 1.665 billion streams Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud” – 1.441 billion streams

Spotify also reviewed the global music listening habit on the platform in 2019. Post Malone and Billie Eilish dominated the platform this year.

Most-Streamed Artists

Post Malone Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Female Artists

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Taylor Swift Camila Cabello Halsey

Most-Streamed Male Artists

Post Malone Ed Sheeran Bad Bunny Khalid J Balvin

Most-Streamed Tracks

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes “bad guy” – Billie Eilish “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most-Streamed Albums

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone thank u, next – Ariana Grande No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

The lists have been released as part of Spotify’s 2019 Wrapped, which highlights top performers of the year and decade. The results are based on more than 248 million users’ listening habits around the world.