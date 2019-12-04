A dog in Essex, United Kingdom has set a house ablaze by accidentally turning on a microwave, while the owner was away.

According to report, the incident occurred on Monday when the dog tried to mess with the worktop microwave.

The microwave was said to have had a few bread rolls inside which caught fire, causing a small blaze.

The owner, who was not at home at the time, was alerted to the fire by an app on their mobile phone.

The fire service said the owner’s device allowed them to view live feeds from a camera that was set up in their house on Kingsman Road.

The fire was eventually brought under control by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (EFRS).

The watch manager at Corringham Fire Station, Geoff Wheal, described the incident as a “very strange” one and said firefighters found the kitchen filled with smoke, but they made sure the flames did not spread to the rest of the house.

“It demonstrates that microwaves shouldn’t be used to store food when they aren’t in use,” he said.

“Always keep your microwave clean and free of clutter or food and any packaging.

“Animals or children can turn them on more easily than you might think – so please don’t run the risk.”

The dog was not hurt, the service added.