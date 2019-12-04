Afropop star, David Adeleke better known as Davido is set to light up the festive season with a concert to hold in Lagos on December 27.

The DMW boss made the announcement of the concert which he tags ‘A Good Time’ on his Twitter handle.

Davido’s concert will be holding at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos — with VIP and VVIP tickets pegged at N20k and N50k respectively.

In his tweet, the ‘Fall’ crooner stated that even though he has been having musical performances across the world this year, Lagos will not be left out.

“Performed all over the world this year but you know how much I love my home! Lagos! Get ready for madness on a different level! We are about to have A GOOD TIME with some of the homies,” he wrote.

In another news, Some angry fans of Davido blasted him and destroyed some properties in Jos, over the singer’s failure to appear at an event.

This platform understands that Davido was scheduled to perform at the concert, but did not show up without official apologies.

Infuriated by the singer’s nonappearance, some of the fans could be seen stoning some properties at the venue where the concert was to hold, after the organisers announced Davido’s nonavailability.