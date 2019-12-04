A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions and allowances paid to former governors serving as ministers and senators.

The ruling came from a suit instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Federal Government in 2017 over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.

It also sued the government for failing to seek the recovery of over “N40bn unduly received by the former governors” who are now serving senators and ministers.

Other individuals named by SERAP as beneficiaries of this policy are Rabiu Kwankwaso, Theodore Orji, Abdullahi Adamu, Sam Egwu, Shaaba Lafiagi, Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Danjuma Goje, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Adamu Aliero, George Akume, Biodun Olujimi, Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, Chris Ngige and Babatunde Fashola.

In its order, the court directed Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation to institute appropriate legal actions to challenge the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, who are now senators and ministers to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices.

The court adjourned till February 3, 2020, for a report of compliance with the judgement by the federal government.

SERAP has vowed not to relent until the judgement is fully enforced and all state governors abolish the life pension law in their states