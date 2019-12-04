The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has stressed that community policing is key and the only way the Nigerian police can perform well.

Concise News reports that the IGP also emphasized the need for officers to complete moral re-orientation and improvement in the way the police deal with the public to gain public trust.

Adamu, who was represented by Peter Ogunyanwo, the DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, stated this on Tuesday during his official visit to the Oyo State Police Command, Ibadan.

The IGP said that the force needed to talk on morals because a lot of officers and men lacked the necessary moral values, adding that they needed to be above board.

“We must be able to deliver quality service because it would determine the perspective of the public to the police.

“We must be on the side of the good because government employed us to enforce law and prevent crime.

“You must have the fear of God in everything you do. If the CP (commissioner of police) is not seeing you, remember that God is watching you. You must follow the rules of law at all times.

“They call us public servants; we must not turn ourselves to masters on the road; respect anyone you see in mufty on the road.

“The intention of most police officers on the road is to collect money but always remember that everything is not money,” Adamu said.

He called on police personnel to always assess themselves and do their work well in order to improve on their performances and gain public trust.

Earlier, the AIG Zone XI, Leye Oyebade and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, pledged the commitment of the police to doing the right thing.

Trust fund will boost funding of police-IGP

Meanwhile, IGP Adamu, says full implementation of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund will significantly mitigate the challenge of poor funding of the Force.

Adamu said this in Ibadan on Tuesday at the 2019 Town Talk Lecture organised by the Alumni Association of the University of Ibadan (UI).

Adamu, who was represented at the event by Ogunyanwo at this event also, spoke on ” Security and Protection System: The Challenges of Policing in Nigeria.”

He said poor funding, manpower shortage, inferior fire power and inadequate technology among other challenges needed to be addressed.

Adamu, however, commended the present administration for striving to mitigate the challenges as well as the ingenuity of the leadership of the force.

He said: “When reasonable funds are made available to the force through the trust fund, the challenges of logistics deficit, poor training and poor condition of service of police officers would be adequately addressed.

“The presidential approval of yearly recruitment of 10,000 police officers for five consecutive years, if religiously followed through, would help in bridging the manpower gap.

“Also, the adoption of technical intelligence-led policing by the current police leadership has improved criminal information sourcing and processing by the Nigeria Police Force.

“It has enhanced the capacity of the police to undertake special and intelligence-led operations targeted at the hub of criminal elements.

“No nation can do policing the manual way and get results. Policing is now technologically driven and we need to be abreast of these technologies and also deploy them to have results.”

Adamu, however, urged citizens to be alive to their responsibility as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

In his address, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, said the topic of the lecture was apt as it would address some of the challenges in Nigeria’s security sector.