The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has announced that one of her daughters with President Muhammadu Buhari has graduated with a first-class degree from a UK University.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the first lady disclosed the news but she didn’t state the course Aisha Hanan Buhari studied nor the name of the university. The proud mother also shared pictures of her daughter graduating from the institution.

She also thanked the people of Kebbi State, where her daughter’s final project was located for all their support.

Mrs. Buhari particularly thanked the state Governor Atiku Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi, the Emirs of Gwandu and the Emir of Daura.

