Atiku Files N2.5bn Libel Suit Against Buhari’s Media Aide

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has filed a N2.5bn suit against one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides Lauretta Onochie over an alleged libellous publication.

Concise News learned that Atiku, who ran against Buhari in the 2019 general election, was at the Registry of the FCT High Court in Maitama to institute the libel suit against Onochie.

Atiku had, in May 2019, threatened legal action against Onochie over her tweet alleging that Atiku is on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for alleged criminal matters.

Onochie in the said publication of May 7, 2019, also accused Atiku of shopping for terrorists in the Middle East.

“Atiku on UAE watchlist – security sources; Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who has been in Middle East nation for several weeks now. What is he doing there? Me: shopping for terrorists?” the tweet read.

The PDP presidential candidate said that there was no iota of truth in the said publication, adding that, the publication since it was made, has caused him national and international embarrassment.