While many are still unsure about what truly happened between popular Yoruba actors Yomi Fabiyi and Toyin Abraham, the former has opened up on why he stopped being friends with her.

Speaking in an interview with Biodun Alao, Fabiyi said he made some observations about what Abraham did, some of which were on social media platforms.

According to the actor, the issue started when Abraham wanted to act in one of his movies, but he refused on the grounds that he wanted a new face.

“In Toyin’s case when I choose to stop our friendship several things that she has done, some that I noticed on social media, some came as huge surprise and I was like, it better not be you when some issues came up, I got angry, corrected her and forgive her immediately, because I thought it was not intentional.

“But honestly, what really annoyed me that also made me keep coming out against her is this. A lady that I have never met in my life, somebody that will probably would be my fan and even respect me for my exploit in the industry could go to the extend to plot evil against me all because I was advertising my movie.

“A particular movie Toyin wanted to act in but I said I wanted a new face to play the lead, the movie is titled “Agbedi Meji’s but I stood my ground on using a new face not because she is not a fantastic actress or I don’t appreciate her talent, but because I feel it is wrong for me to keep using a particular face for my movies. If this does not go well with you, I expect that you will let me know. I have used you in some other movies, where you have won best actor for my movie and I mean well for you. I never betrayed or hurt you, and all our secret remain intact.

“Eventually when the movie came out, when I should be doing well with my movie, it was suppose to be the next level because it was an old school movies and I shot it in Cinema standard though my intention was not Cinema but I was only trying to test run and the audience love it and included it was a Cinema standard movie. I expected all the support I deserve from you, but all of a sudden a strange lady called Eunice Eniola Omoshalewa Lawal posted on instablog on the comment section of a particular article that was posted, wrote all manner of lies about me, and people started tagging me, so I went to check and also checked the persons name.

“First thing I wanted to do was to Ignore because the moment you give it a response you have given the story life. Then the next day instablog munched that particular comment from the comment section added my picture and the lady’s in question picture and gave it an headline. I looked at the story critically, added two plus two and went straight to her (Toyin)I wanted to see reaction, what I got was really disappointing, and that was won I told her, that I don’t want to know the role she played in the whole issue but I will never be her friend again.

“But that particularly lady Omoshalewa would have paid yearly for her mistake, I will definitely get to the bottom of the whole story. I might not be the first actor to be accused wrongly or have scandals in the industry but I was really angry with the whole issue. And I was like if this menace becomes a trend, it will definitely destroy the movie industry. I know the sacrifices I have done for the sake of peace in the industry.“