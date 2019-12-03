Winners' Chapel Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits Viewing Centers In Abuja

The Winners’ Chapel Shiloh 2019 tagged Breaking Limits starts Tuesday with participants expected to watch it live at several viewing centres in Lagos, Abuja and other Nigerian cities.

Concise News understands that the annual Shiloh programme for 2019 begins on Tuesday, December 3, at the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Southwest, Nigeria.

According to the Church, this annual programme is a medium to reach out to the world and liberate people under the oppression of the devil.

Shiloh 2019 Viewing Centres Abuja

Below are the proposed Shiloh 2019 viewing centres (Winners’ Chapel churches) for participants who choose to follow the programme from a location within Abuja, Nigeria.

Goshen

Goshen City, Km 26 Abuja-Keffi Road, Nigeria.

Living Faith Church Gwarimpa

7th Avenue, Behind Deo Gratias International School Gwarinpa Estate, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Winners Chapel Jahi

Opp Katamkpe Estate, by Kubwa Express Road

Jahi District, Abuja.

Winners’ Chapel Durumi

Living Faith Church A.K.A Winners Chapel Phase II,

Durumi, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Winners’ Chapel Lokogoma

LFC Lokogoma, near Damagaza, Abuja.

Winners’ Chapel, Lugbe

Amac Estate, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja

Nigeria.

LFC Airport Road

Bill Clinton’s Drive, Airport Road

Abuja, Nigeria.

LFC Jikwoyi

Living Faith Church, Karu-Jikwoyi Road, Abuja.

Living Faith Church Gbagalape

Gwagwa Rafi, Abuja.

Winners’ Chapel, Kubwa

Winners’ Chapel, Nyanya

Winners’ Chapel, Bwari

Winners’ Chapel, Ushafa

LFC Trademore

Winners Arena, Ibadan Road, Trademore Estate, Lugbe

Abuja, Nigeria.

LFC Federal Housing Estate

Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

Winners’ Chapel, Chika

Airport Road, FCT Abuja.

Winners’ Chapel, Life Camp

Winners’ Chapel, Dei-Dei

Winners Chapel Gishiri

Along NICON Junction, Gishiri Road, Around Gishiri Primary School, Abuja.

How To Live Stream Shiloh 2019 (Watch Winners’ Chapel’s Bishop Oyedepo Online)

The live stream for Shiloh 2019 is available online and can be done via these means:

1. Domi Youtube Live Stream Channel

This is the live stream or YouTube channel of the Winners’ Chapel where you can watch Shiloh 2019 online.

You can enjoy the 2019 Shiloh live streaming now on this Domi YouTube channel anywhere in the world from day 1 to the last day!

Visit this link for the Shiloh 2019 live stream today!

2. Faith Tabernacle Ota Live Streaming

Shiloh 2019 service can be streamed live from the Living Faith Church, Canaan Land, Ota.

Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule

Prayer Hour from 5:30 am to 7-00 am

Hour of Visitation/ special sessions: 7:00am – 11:am

Encounter Night: 7:00 PM

The time noted here for Shiloh 2019 is Nigerian time and that is when the events will be transmitted live.