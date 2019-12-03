Winners' Chapel Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits Time, Programme Schedule
A congregation at Canaanland auditorium during day one of Shiloh 2018. Photo credit: Twitter.

The Shiloh 2019 with Breaking Limit as its theme begins on Tuesday, December 3rd, and ends on Sunday, 8th, with a live broadcast from Canaanland, Ota.

Concise News had reported that Bishop David Oyedepo and other ministers would be live at the Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits of the Winners’ Chapel.

Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits Programme Schedule

Below is a breakdown of Shiloh 2019 of the Winners’ Chapel:

Prayer Hour from 5:30 am to 7-00 am

Hour of Visitation/ special sessions: 7:00am – 11:am

Encounter Night: 7:00 PM

The time noted here for Shiloh 2019 is Nigerian time and that is when the events will be transmitted live.

S/N Shiloh Main Sessions Date Time Venue
1 Shiloh Opening Service (Encounter Night) Tue 3rd 6:00pm Faith Tabernacle
2 Shiloh Prayer Hour Wed 4th – Fri 6th 5.30 am – 6.30 am Faith Tabernacle
3 Hour of Visitation Wed 4th – Fri 6th 7:00am – 11:00 am Faith Tabernacle
4 Encounter Night Tues 3th – Fri 6th 7:00pm – 10:30 pm Faith Tabernacle
5 Shiloh 2019 Impartation service Saturday 7th 6:00am – 10:00am Faith Tabernacle
6 Shiloh specialized Services Which include Healing & deliverance Wed 4th – Fri 6th 1:00 – 2:45pm
Fathers and mothers of Nation FT. Hope Arm
Breaking generational curses FT. Faith Arm
Breaking marital spell Glory Tent
Academic success FT Love Arm
Hope Arm Tent
7 LFC leadership forum Wed 4th – Fri 6th 3:00pm – 4:45pm Youth Chapel
8 Youth Alive Forum Wed 4th – Fri 6th 3:00pm – 4:45pm Faith Tabernacle
8 Ministers’ Summit Wed 4th – Fri 6th 3:00pm – 4:45pm CU Chapel