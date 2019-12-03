Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide who was scheduled to visit South Africa has cancelled her trip over what she describes as ‘unforeseen visa issues’.

The announcement was made by her manager, Teebillz who took to his Twitter handle to address her fans on the new development.

Apologising to Tacha’s fans in South Africa, Teebillz assured them that once the visa issues are sorted out, a new schedule would be announced.

The manager said: “Dearest Titans, This is to duly address the South African Titans. Due to unforeseen visa issues, Tacha won’t be able to make it down to South Africa this Thursday. I’m aware that a lot of plans have been put in place for this engagement.

“But I would like to apologize and assure that immediately this is sorted out, we would revise the dates and publish a new schedule for this. There is no need for panic as plans are in place to ensure this is sorted as soon as possible. SA. The Queen cannot wait to be in your country to meet you all.”

Meanwhile, some days ago, Tacha visited Ghana which happens to be her motherland for the first time.

The “Port Harcourt first daughter” was given a royal welcome during her visit to the country.