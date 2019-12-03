Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been declared wanted by the Police.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka, the State capital.

Concise News had reported that Kanu on Monday alleged that Nigerian forces attempted to assassinate his lawyer.

The IPOB leader alleged that the forces invaded Barrister Ejiofor’s home to assassinate him and members of his family. He, however, said the forces killed two members of IPOB.

However, speaking further, Abang said the arrest warrant of Ejiofor and other IPOB members was in connection with the murder of two police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

He said the two police officers were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts in the incident.

Abang said: I’ll like Nigerians to know that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a member of the proscribed IPOB, has been declared wanted.

“I’ll seek the cooperation of law-abiding Nigerians, East, West, North, and South that wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest police station for possible arrest and prosecution based on the rules and laws of Nigeria.”

He wondered why the Police would go further to raze the lawyer’s home even after killing two unarmed and innocent civilians.

The IPOB leader maintained that the carelessness of the police in handling the petrol they used to drench Ejiofor’s home and nearby businesses before setting them on fire led to the fire that gutted a police van.

The IPOB leader made this disclosure on his Twitter handle where he wrote:

“This morning, Nigerian forces invaded Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s home, my lawyer to assassinate him and his family members. Sadly, the forces killed two #IPOB family members. The Fulani caliphate ruling #Nigeria need to stop this ongoing jihad in Biafraland”.

Ejiofor has been representing Kanu and other IPOB leaders who are been tried by the Nigerian government for calling for the secession of Biafra from Nigeria.

Kanu’s group IPOB has since been proscribed and declared unlawful by the government, though the members have insisted that it is within their rights to demand freedom and total separation of Biafra from Nigeria.